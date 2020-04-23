Bangladesh panel meets Friday to announce Ramadan start

The National Moon Sighting Committee will meet at the office of Islamic Foundation in Baitul Mukarram on Friday evening.

The meeting will be presided over by State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Md Abdullah, the Islamic Foundation said in a media briefing.

If the Ramadan crescent moon is sighted anywhere in Bangladesh, citizens are requested to report their findings to their local deputy commissioner or Upazila Nirbahi Officer or contact the authorities on the following numbers: 9559493, 955947 and 9558337 (telephone); 9563397 and 9558337 (fax).

Meanwhile, Ramadan in Saudi Arabia and other Middle-Eastern countries is expected to fall on Friday, subject to the sighting of the crescent moon.