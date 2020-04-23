Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh panel meets Friday to announce Ramadan start

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Apr 2020 12:52 PM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2020 12:52 PM BdST

Bangladesh is set to announce the start of the Ramadan, a period of fasting and reflection for millions of Muslims, on Friday.

The National Moon Sighting Committee will meet at the office of Islamic Foundation in Baitul Mukarram on Friday evening.

The meeting will be presided over by State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Md Abdullah, the Islamic Foundation said in a media briefing.

If the Ramadan crescent moon is sighted anywhere in Bangladesh, citizens are requested to report their findings to their local deputy commissioner or Upazila Nirbahi Officer or contact the authorities on the following numbers: 9559493, 955947 and 9558337 (telephone); 9563397 and 9558337 (fax).

Meanwhile, Ramadan in Saudi Arabia and other Middle-Eastern countries is expected to fall on Friday, subject to the sighting of the crescent moon.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Govt aims plasma therapy trials in May

Bangladesh General Students' Council formed a human-chain in front of the National Press Club on Friday demanding that the maximum age for entering government jobs be raised to 35.

Govt to reconsider age limit for jobs

A commuter rides a bicycle wearing a protective suit amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in Dhaka on April 20. REUTERS

Bangladesh to extend shutdown to May 5

10 more virus deaths

No official word on Moslem Uddin ‘arrest’

JMI seeks to deny mask scam liability

Workers protest layoffs in Paltan

5 jailed for stashing testing kits

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.