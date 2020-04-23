Bangladesh extends shutdown of schools to May 5

Schools will now remain closed throughout the extended shutdown, the education ministry said on Friday.

The holidays of the educational institutions will be readjusted considering the situation after the end of the shutdown, it added.

All the institutions across Bangladesh have been closed since Mar 17 after the first coronavirus case was detected on Mar 8.

The general shutdown affecting all offices, workplaces and the transport system has been in place in the form of general holidays since Mar 26.

The state media Sangsad TV is broadcasting lessons for students of up to grade 10 to make up the effects of the gap.

The secondary level students will need to submit homework given during the TV lessons when schools reopen for evaluation.