Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh extends shutdown of schools to May 5

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Apr 2020 05:39 PM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2020 06:21 PM BdST

The government has extended the shutdown of schools and other educational institutions to May 5 in line with the nationwide lockdown as Bangladesh grapples with an escalating coronavirus outbreak.

Schools will now remain closed throughout the extended shutdown, the education ministry said on Friday.

The holidays of the educational institutions will be readjusted considering the situation after the end of the shutdown, it added.

All the institutions across Bangladesh have been closed since Mar 17 after the first coronavirus case was detected on Mar 8.   

The general shutdown affecting all offices, workplaces and the transport system has been in place in the form of general holidays since Mar 26.

The state media Sangsad TV is broadcasting lessons for students of up to grade 10 to make up the effects of the gap.

The secondary level students will need to submit homework given during the TV lessons when schools reopen for evaluation.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Govt to allow factories to reopen gradually

The Directorate General of Health Services has launched a control room, which is open round the clock, as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

7 more virus deaths

Five vehicles damaged in Dhaka pileup

Sherpur accords reception to beggar

Panel set to announce Ramadan start

Govt aims plasma therapy trials in May

Bangladesh General Students' Council formed a human-chain in front of the National Press Club on Friday demanding that the maximum age for entering government jobs be raised to 35.

Govt to reconsider age limit for jobs

A commuter rides a bicycle wearing a protective suit amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in Dhaka on April 20. REUTERS

Bangladesh to extend shutdown to May 5

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.