Bangladesh aims convalescent plasma therapy trials in early May
Obaidur Masum, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Apr 2020 05:13 AM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2020 05:13 AM BdST
With no vaccine or treatment available for coronavirus infection, the world is turning to antibodies from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat those who are currently ill.
In the method called convalescent plasma therapy, blood plasma from the recovered patients will be transfused into current patients with the hope the freshly-made antibodies it contains will help fight the virus.
Small case studies suggest it may help reduce virus levels, and controlled trials are in progress in China, Europe and the United States to gather stronger evidence for a benefit.
Results published in April from a study in 10 patients with severe illness in China found significant improvement compared to similar patients who did not receive the treatment, according to international media.
In Bangladesh, a group of doctors have started working on the method under the Directorate General of Health Services.
A technical committee was making a protocol for the trials expected to start in the first week of May, DGHS Director Aminul Hasan told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.
Professor MA Khan of the Dhaka Medical College’s haematology department said the disease control wing of the DGHS discussed the issue on Apr 12 after he had submitted a report on whether to use the therapy in Bangladesh.
On Apr 19, the DGHS formed a committee headed by Prof Khan to study the therapy and make the protocol within five days. The other members are Prof Ahmedul Kabir of DMC’s medicine department, Prof Mazharul Haque Tapan, head of transfusion medicine department, and Saifullah Munshi, head of virology department at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.
Prof Khan said they were studying the availability of tests to measure antibodies to coronavirus in recovered patients’ blood, reagent, recovered patients themselves and ways for the transfusion.
The number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Bangladesh stood at 92 on Wednesday morning while the count of known infections crossed 3,700.
“Many countries are trying this. At least it won’t harm the patients,” Prof Khan said.
Referencing to some studies, Prof Saifullah also hoped the trials will yield positive results.
He said they would submit the protocol next week outlining the criteria of plasma donors and who will be eligible for the therapy.
