No official word from India on ‘arrest’ of Bangabandhu killer Moslem Uddin
Liton Haider, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Apr 2020 03:53 AM BdST Updated: 22 Apr 2020 03:53 AM BdST
Bangladesh has received no official communication from India on the reported arrest of Risalder Moslem Uddin, one of the absconding convicts in the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Citing Bangladeshi intelligence agents, Kolkata-based Anandabazar Patrika said Moslem had been living in West Bengal using a fake identity much like Mazed had.
Asked about the report, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told bdnews24.com at the time: “We are aware of it but we can't confirm anything until the matter is verified."
On Tuesday, the minister said: “We haven’t received any news officially. Maybe the intelligence agents are checking the matter. But it has not been confirmed as yet.”
A former member of the army, Moslem has Interpol’s red corner notice as an absconding killer.
Mohiul Islam, an assistant inspector general at Interpol’s Bangladesh wing National Central Bureau, said they had sent a letter to the international police organisation’s New Delhi office asking about the report but have not heard from the other end.
Farid Hossain, the press minister at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, also said he saw the news only in the media.
