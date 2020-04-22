Govt to consider easing age restrictions for jobs amid virus crisis

The authorities are exploring alternative measures to help those who have been hit hardest by the crisis, according to the state minister. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is also mulling over another incentive package in light of the extraordinary circumstances the country currently finds itself under.

No new circular for government jobs has been issued since Bangladesh reported its first cases of the coronavirus on Mar 8.

Many prospective job applicants, who've completed their studies, will likely reach the maximum age of eligibility to apply for a government job during the shutdown.

Generally, government job seekers are allowed to apply until the age of 30 while the limit for children of freedom fighters is 32. The job circulars in some cases specify concessions to the age limit for applicants from specially- abled or ethnic minority groups.

Bangladesh has been under lockdown from Mar 26 and the government is planning to extend shutdown period to May 5 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths across the country.

The circumstances in the country will dictate when the next government job circular is issued, according to Farhad.

“The lockdown is being extended due to the current situation. We’ll get directives on other issues as well and we’ll have to think them over,” he said.

The state minister also urged the media to come forward with suggestions on the matter.

“The applicants’ age limit should be calculated by taking into account the present situation. Our thinking right now is an applicant should not be more than 30 as of Mar 25, since the lockdown was imposed on Mar 26. We would welcome your suggestions as well,” he said.

On how long the shutdown could last, the state minister could not provide a definitive timeframe but he was hopeful of a 'little respite' from June.

“We don’t know how long it will continue and when we’ll be able to issue a job circular. It may linger until the end of May. We may have a little respite from June,” said Farhad.

“In that case, we’ll then have to decide on how to compensate for the loss of time. We can convey this to the prime minister through the PSC (Public Service Commission); the circular may mention that as the lockdown was imposed from Mar 26, the applicants must not be over 30 as of Mar 25. This should be sufficient,” he said.

PSC recruits officers for the first and second class public jobs while different government offices issue circulars and appoint employees for other posts.

The last job circular issued by the PSC was on Dec 31. It has so far been unable to hold the preliminary test for the 41st BCS although the circular for the exam was published on Nov 27 last year.

PSC has published partial results for some recruitment tests after Dec 31 but most of the exams have been put on the backburner.

Under the present circumstances, it will take time to complete the recruitment process for the posts advertised earlier. On the other hand, many government employees are regularly reaching the end of their tenure and retiring.

Farhad admitted that many job seekers will suffer because of the ongoing shutdown if the age restrictions aren't eased.

He hoped the government would consider the matter while issuing new job circulars once the coronavirus crisis ends.