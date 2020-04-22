Garment workers protest layoffs in Dhaka's Paltan

Almost 150 disgruntled workers demonstrated on the streets behind the National Scout Bhaban for nearly two hours on Wednesday, according to Paltan Police OC Abu Bakr Siddique.

The factory employs about 500 workers and all their dues have been cleared, the OC told bdnews24.com.

"But the factory authorities put up a 'layoff' notice on Wednesday. Upon seeing that, the workers began pouring onto the streets to protest from 9:30am."

They later ended the protests at around 11:30 am, seeing that no-one from the owner's side was there, said OC Abu Bakr.