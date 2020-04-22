Garment workers protest layoffs in Dhaka's Paltan
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Apr 2020 12:58 PM BdST Updated: 22 Apr 2020 12:58 PM BdST
Workers of Eton Fashions have taken to the streets of Dhaka's Paltan in protest after the garment factory announced 'layoffs' amid the ongoing coronavirus shutdown.
Almost 150 disgruntled workers demonstrated on the streets behind the National Scout Bhaban for nearly two hours on Wednesday, according to Paltan Police OC Abu Bakr Siddique.
The factory employs about 500 workers and all their dues have been cleared, the OC told bdnews24.com.
"But the factory authorities put up a 'layoff' notice on Wednesday. Upon seeing that, the workers began pouring onto the streets to protest from 9:30am."
They later ended the protests at around 11:30 am, seeing that no-one from the owner's side was there, said OC Abu Bakr.
