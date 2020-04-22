Home > Bangladesh

Beggar, who donated his savings to UNO's virus relief fund, gets house from govt

  Sherpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Apr 2020 03:32 PM BdST Updated: 22 Apr 2020 03:32 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the authorities to build a home for an elderly beggar from Sherpur, who donated Tk 10,000 from his savings to the UNO’s relief fund for the needy during the coronavirus shutdown.

The local administration received a directive from the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday, instructing them to arrange for a homestead and a permanent house for the 80-year-old Nazimuddin, said Jhenaigati Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Rubel Mahmud. 

Nazimuddin supports his family by seeking alms and had saved up Tk 10, 000 over the last two years to repair his home. 

But as the coronavirus outbreak began to take its toll across the country, he handed over his savings to UNO Rubel to help the poor and unemployed during the crisis.

“Nazimuddin’s act of selflessness later made the news and the prime minister’s directive followed,” said Rubel.

The process of implementing the directive is now underway, he added.

