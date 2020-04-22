Bangladesh records 10 more virus deaths as cases spiral
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Apr 2020 02:51 PM BdST Updated: 22 Apr 2020 02:52 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered 10 more deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours to 8am Wednesday, raising the total to 120.
Another 390 people tested positive from 3,096 samples in the same period as the tally of confirmed cases surged to 3,772, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said on Wednesday.
The number of recoveries also rose to 92 after five patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.
More to follow
