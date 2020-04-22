Bangladesh plans to extend shutdown to May 5 as virus crisis rages on
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Apr 2020 04:05 PM BdST Updated: 22 Apr 2020 04:10 PM BdST
Bangladesh will extend the nationwide shutdown of offices and workplaces to May 5 amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain has said.
A formal notice announcing the extension will be published on Thursday, he said.
"The notice will also outline all fresh directives, should there be any.”
Bangladesh registered 10 more deaths from the coronavirus in the 24 hours to 8am Wednesday, raising the count to 120.
Another 390 people tested positive for virus from 3,096 samples in the same period as the tally of confirmed cases surged to 3,772.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Beggar, who donated his savings to UNO's virus relief fund, gets house from govt
- Bangladesh records 10 more virus deaths as cases spiral
- Garment workers protest layoffs in Dhaka's Paltan
- No official word from India on ‘arrest’ of Bangabandhu killer Moslem Uddin
- Supplier JMI tries to refuse responsibility for N95 coronavirus mask scam
- Britain flies back 269 nationals from Bangladesh amid pandemic lockdowns
- Virus shutdown may linger as deaths mount
- Five people jailed in Bangladesh for stashing away COVID-19 testing kits
- Sampadak Parishad concerned by digital security case against editors
- ‘Bihari Camp’ residents hit by shutdown take to the streets for food
Most Read
- Bangladesh virus shutdown may linger as death toll mounts
- Bangladesh plans to extend shutdown to May 5 as virus crisis rages on
- Supplier JMI tries to clear its name in N95 coronavirus mask scam
- Bangladesh loses Tk 33b a day during lockdown: study
- Recovered, almost: China's early patients unable to shed coronavirus
- UK to start human trials of COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford University on Thursday
- Bangladesh records 10 more virus deaths as cases spiral
- Britain flies back 269 nationals from Bangladesh amid pandemic lockdowns
- Five people jailed in Bangladesh for stashing away COVID-19 testing kits
- US warships enter South China Sea hot spot, escalating tension with China