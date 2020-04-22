Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh plans to extend shutdown to May 5 as virus crisis rages on

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Apr 2020 04:05 PM BdST Updated: 22 Apr 2020 04:10 PM BdST

Bangladesh will extend the nationwide shutdown of offices and workplaces to May 5 amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain has said.

A formal notice announcing the extension will be published on Thursday, he said.

"The notice will also outline all fresh directives, should there be any.”

Bangladesh registered 10 more deaths from the coronavirus in the 24 hours to 8am Wednesday, raising the count to 120.

Another 390 people tested positive for virus from 3,096 samples in the same period as the tally of confirmed cases surged to 3,772.

