Bangladesh virus shutdown may linger as death toll mounts

The lockdown, which the government has termed a general holiday, is likely to be extended by five days to Apr 30. The following two-day weekend will stretch it further to May 2, a public administration official told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.

The national committee on COVID-19 prevention, led by Health Minister Zahid Malik, recommended the extension to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the coronavirus crisis worsened.

The order could be announced with fresh terms on Wednesday, the public administration official said. The final decision waits Hasina’s approval.

Bangladesh initially imposed a nationwide shutdown of offices and public transport from Mar 26 to Apr 4. The shutdown was later extended to Apr 25 as the coronavirus outbreak spread.

However, the shutdown order did not apply to utility and emergency services, including the fire service, power, gas, water and telecoms.

Citizens have been urged to stay indoors during the lockdown period as part of the social distancing rules aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.

Bangladesh confirmed nine more deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total count to 110 on Tuesday. The tally of positive tests has surged by 434 in the 24 hours to 8am Tuesday to 3,382, according to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services.