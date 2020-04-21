Government to publish SSC results two weeks after office reopening
Shahidul Islam, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Apr 2020 02:27 PM BdST Updated: 21 Apr 2020 02:27 PM BdST
The government will publish results of the SSC and equivalent exams two weeks after the reopening of the offices following the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Secondary and Higher Education Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain shared the information with bdnews24.com on Tuesday following a video conference with the chairmen of education boards.
“We’re preparing to publish the SSC results within two weeks of the reopening of government offices. The education boards will finish whatever is left to do,” said Mahbub.
At least 2.4 million students took part in the SSC and equivalent exams from Feb 3 to 27.
Each year, the results are published in 60 days from the last day of exams. This year is an exception as the educational institutions have been closed since Mar 17 due to the coronavirus crisis. That delayed the results.
