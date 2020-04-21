Home > Bangladesh

Five people jailed in Bangladesh for stashing away COVID-19 testing kits

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Apr 2020 07:23 PM BdST Updated: 21 Apr 2020 07:23 PM BdST

A mobile court run by the Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has handed five people penalties for stashing away coronavirus testing kits in Dhaka.

The kits were seized in a drive around Rajarbagh and Nikunja area, RAB-3 Executive Magistrate Palash Kumar Basu said on Tuesday.

The detainees, who could not be identified immediately, were handed jail terms and slapped with fines.

Basu told bdnews24.com that 300 testing kits were confiscated from Shahid Nagar adjacent to Rajarbagh Gate No. 2, where three people were handed  jail terms of a year and nine months and fined Tk200,000 each.

“Later 900 testing kits and replicas of N95 masks were found at House No. 20 in Nikunja Road No. 20. Both of them were penalised with jail sentences and fined,” he said.

