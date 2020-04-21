Drop charges against editors for publishing news on aid embezzlement: ASK

The legal rights group also demanded withdrawal of the case in a statement on Monday.

bdnews24.com on Apr 9 reported that the authorities seized 562 sacks of rice allegedly embezzled from the government’s Tk 10 OMS programme for the poor in Thakurgaon’s Baliadangi.

A local leader of the ruling Awami League’s affiliate Swechchhasebak League later started the case against Khalidi, Jago News Acting Editor Mohiuddin Sarker, and two others.

ASK said it believes alongside doctors, nurses, security forces, bankers and other service providers, journalists are playing a crucial role in providing the people and different levels of the government with information during the coronavirus crisis.

Journalists are also making people aware of the emerging issues and conveying their messages, needs and the effectiveness of the measures taken by the government to the policymakers, ASK said.

ASK said journalists have recently been facing cases under the “controversial” act besides physical assaults and harassment.

“It’s regrettable that ruling party operatives and supporters are involved in most of the incidents,” the rights group said.

It demanded an atmosphere where journalists can work without fear which can be done by taking organisational and legal action against those involved with the incidents.