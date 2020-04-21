Home > Bangladesh

Drop charges against editors for publishing news on aid embezzlement: ASK

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Apr 2020 02:45 AM BdST Updated: 21 Apr 2020 02:45 AM BdST

Ain O Salish Kendra, or ASK, has expressed concern over the case started under the Digital Security Act against bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi and three others for publishing news on alleged embezzlement of aid.

The legal rights group also demanded withdrawal of the case in a statement on Monday.

bdnews24.com on Apr 9 reported that the authorities seized 562 sacks of rice allegedly embezzled from the government’s Tk 10 OMS programme for the poor in Thakurgaon’s Baliadangi.

A local leader of the ruling Awami League’s affiliate Swechchhasebak League later started the case against Khalidi, Jago News Acting Editor Mohiuddin Sarker, and two others.

ASK said it believes alongside doctors, nurses, security forces, bankers and other service providers, journalists are playing a crucial role in providing the people and different levels of the government with information during the coronavirus crisis.    

Journalists are also making people aware of the emerging issues and conveying their messages, needs and the effectiveness of the measures taken by the government to the policymakers, ASK said.

ASK said journalists have recently been facing cases under the “controversial” act besides physical assaults and harassment.

“It’s regrettable that ruling party operatives and supporters are involved in most of the incidents,” the rights group said.    

It demanded an atmosphere where journalists can work without fear which can be done by taking organisational and legal action against those involved with the incidents.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Protests for pay at Shakib’s hatchery

Offer Eid prayers at home: PM

Photo: PID

Monitor N-95 mask supplies: Hasina

Awareness key in COVID-19 fight: PM

Secretaries to oversee aid efforts in districts

Labourers work inside a wholesale grain market during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chandigarh, India, Apr 20, 2020. REUTERS

India restarts factories, farming in rural areas

Virus death toll tops 100

Tens of thousands of people attending the funeral prayer of Khelafat Majlish leader Moulana Zubair Ahmad Ansari in Brahmanbaria, defying the ban on mass gatherings during the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Bangladesh shuts villages after cleric's funeral crowd

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.