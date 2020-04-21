Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh virus deaths surge to 110 as cases jump

  News Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Apr 2020 02:45 PM BdST Updated: 21 Apr 2020 02:45 PM BdST

Bangladesh has confirmed nine more virus deaths, bringing the total count to 110.

The tally of positive tests has surged by 434 in the 24 hours to 8am Tuesday to 3,382, according to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services.

Globally, more than 2.46 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus and 169,863 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

