Bangladesh virus deaths surge to 110 as cases jump
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Apr 2020 02:45 PM BdST Updated: 21 Apr 2020 02:45 PM BdST
Bangladesh has confirmed nine more virus deaths, bringing the total count to 110.
The tally of positive tests has surged by 434 in the 24 hours to 8am Tuesday to 3,382, according to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
