Workers protest for back pay in Shakib’s hatchery

The workers demonstrated for about half an hour at ‘Shakib Agro Farm Limited’ in Burigoalini on the northwestern fringe of the Sundarbans forest on Monday afternoon, complaining that the farm owes them four months’ salary.

“The workers of Shakib Agro Farm were infuriated over not getting their wages for the last three-four months. They demanded their due payment by gathering in front of the hatchery,” Bhabtosh Kumar Mandal , Chairman of Burigoalini union council, said.

“Although they withdrew after the intervention of the local union council and personnel from a RAB camp, the workers gave the farm until Apr 30 to clear all payments,” he said. The RAB personnel asked the protesters to back off citing necessity of social distancing during the pandemic, he added.

Witnesses said the farm authorities had asked for more time and delayed the payment multiple times before the workers decided to agitate.

Due to the coronavirus shutdown, not getting wages has put them and their families in trying conditions, the workers said.

Hatchery worker Mahidul Islam said they did not get salary for the last four months and there was ‘no food at home’, while another worker ‘Monowara’ said her children back home were starving for days.