Workers protest for back pay in Shakib’s hatchery
Satkhira Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Apr 2020 10:38 PM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2020 10:38 PM BdST
Hundreds of workers have taken to the streets demanding back pay at a crab farm owned by Bangladesh cricket star Shakib Al Hasan in Satkhira’s Shyamnagar Upazila amid the coronavirus crisis.
The workers demonstrated for about half an hour at ‘Shakib Agro Farm Limited’ in Burigoalini on the northwestern fringe of the Sundarbans forest on Monday afternoon, complaining that the farm owes them four months’ salary.
“Although they withdrew after the intervention of the local union council and personnel from a RAB camp, the workers gave the farm until Apr 30 to clear all payments,” he said. The RAB personnel asked the protesters to back off citing necessity of social distancing during the pandemic, he added.
Witnesses said the farm authorities had asked for more time and delayed the payment multiple times before the workers decided to agitate.
Hatchery worker Mahidul Islam said they did not get salary for the last four months and there was ‘no food at home’, while another worker ‘Monowara’ said her children back home were starving for days.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Secretaries to oversee aid efforts in districts during virus shutdown
- Prothom Alo journalist tests positive for coronavirus
- Hasina orders health authorities to monitor supply of N-95 masks to hospitals
- India restarts factories, farming in rural areas even as coronavirus cases rise
- DIFE launches telemedicine service for workers during shutdhown
- Awareness among people is key to curbing virus outbreak, says Hasina
- Bangladesh's virus death toll tops 100 as infections hit new daily high
- Bangladesh shuts down villages after tens of thousands attend cleric's funeral
- Indian media reports arrest of Moslemuddin, another Bangabandhu killer
- WFP hands out food to vulnerable families in Cox's Bazar amid shutdown
Most Read
- Moslem Uddin, another Bangabandhu killer, is arrested: Indian media
- Gunman kills at least 16 in Nova Scotia in Canada's worst mass shooting
- Bangladesh's virus death toll tops 100 as infections hit new daily high
- 23 doctors of Mitford Hospital in Dhaka are infected with COVID-19
- Three infected with coronavirus in Dhaka’s Japan Garden City
- Anti-Netanyahu rally draws thousands under coronavirus curbs
- As US coronavirus deaths top 40,000, governors tell Trump it's too soon to reopen America
- bdnews24.com Editor Toufique Imrose Khalidi sued in digital security case
- ‘My own breath feels toxic’: Service providers in gripping fear in Benapole
- Shoppers keep crowding Dhaka kitchen markets to spark major concerns amid lockdown