WFP hands out food to vulnerable families in Cox's Bazar amid shutdown
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Apr 2020 12:07 PM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2020 12:07 PM BdST
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has started distributing food to the most vulnerable families in the Cox’s Bazar district impacted by shutdowns due to the coronavirus outbreak.
WFP is working with local government authorities to provide support to the host communities of Cox’s Bazar as needed while making changes in the food distribution process in the Rohingya camps to mitigate the risk of Covid-19, the organisation said in a statement on Sunday.
This includes dry food rations for up to 1,500 patients to the isolation facilities and hot meals (locally known as Khichuri) to up-to 3,000 people in the Government quarantine centre.
These distributions are complementing ongoing food assistance provided by the Government of Bangladesh including here in Cox’s Bazar.
“It is great that WFP stands together in solidarity with the people of Cox's Bazar during this critical time of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak,” said MD Kamal Hossain, deputy commissioner for Cox’s Bazar.
“The District Administration highlights the importance of coordination to overcome this crisis. If the lockdown continues, as is happening throughout the world, the suffering will multiply soon. Therefore, the District Administration is grateful to WFP for supporting the host community of Cox's Bazar.”
“At WFP, we always believe that a collective effort is the key to dealing with a crisis like the spread of Covid-19.” said Richard Ragan, WFP representative to Bangladesh.
“Hence, to support people in the host community and in the Rohingya camps we have taken these initiatives alongside the Government of Bangladesh to mitigate the risks and impacts of this virus.”
The distributions began this week and will continue on a monthly basis. As more funding becomes available, WFP said it will be able to reach more people with further assistance, including unconditional cash transfers.
