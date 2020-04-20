Shoppers keep crowding Dhaka kitchen markets to spark major concerns amid lockdown

The markets, which are still open with drugstores, have become a major concern across the country since a nationwide shutdown was declared on Mar 26 to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

People have been asked not to leave home without emergency but the law-enforcement and market authorities are struggling to stop them from crowding the market.

The authorities have launched initiatives like “one-way movement” and marking spots outside the shops to ensure social distancing and reduce risks of infection but many residents in Dhaka are still reluctant to follow the rules.

Several kitchen markets in the capital’s Shantinagar, Malibagh, Segunbagicha and Elephant Road were crowded with shoppers on Sunday.

The authorities of Shantinagar and Segunbagicha kitchen markets have introduced a ‘one-way’ movement, which includes two separate roads for entering and exiting the market.

“Following advice from the law enforcers, we have launched a ‘one way’ movement. Security guards have also been deployed at the entrance and exit points,” Afsar Ahmed, a member of Shantinagar Market Management Committee, told bdnews24.com.

“The initiative will help all to follow the social distancing rules and protect the customers from catching coronavirus.” he added.

Shantinagar resident Rashed Ahmed is one of those who were refused entry through the road designated for leaving the market.

“This road is meant to leave the market. You have to use another one to enter,” a security guard told Rashed while he was attempting to ignore the rules.

Some makeshift shops were also thrown up maintaining proper distance from each other along the roads outside Malibagh rail gate kitchen market.

“Don’t crowd the market. Please maintain proper distance from each other. Buy fish, vegetables and other goods from the makeshift shops set up outside the market. Get done with your shopping fast and go home,” Anisur Rahman, a member of the market’s management committee, was instructing people on a megaphone, wearing personal protective gear.

“The way people are crowding at the market is crazy as gathering is a major factor in spreading the virus. We need to understand this fact,” Khilgaon resident Kamruzzaman Babu said.

“Blaming the government will bring no good at all. That’s why I am buying goods from makeshift shops along the road. Why is it so urgent to get myself into the crowd?” he remarked.

Malibagh is a densely populated locality in Dhaka. Many makeshifts shops have been relocated from the kitchen market alongside roads in the area. But chicken, vegetable and fish markets were congested the same as before from 11:30am to 12pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, several houses have been locked down in the neighbourhood after a few COVID-19 cases were detected at Gulbagh adjacent to Malibagh.

“The lockdown brings no change here. We need to deal with similar crowds as before. The roads are narrow and crowded inside the makeshift markets as well due to the lack of adequate space. People of this area are really scared and panicked, but they have nothing to do,” said Amalesh Das, a student of Abudharr Ghifari College.

“How would you follow social distancing rules in this situation? No more than 50 people can shop if the authorities launch a ‘one-way’ system here. Will the others starve?”

Amalesh proposed moving as many shops as possible from the market along the road instead of introducing a ‘one-way’ system and keeping them open from 8am to 12pm every day.

Markets at the capital’s Elephant Road were less crowded than Malibagh on Sunday. Many makeshift shops have shifted along the road here to reduce gathering at market.

Vegetable vendors are also selling produces at the capital’s Dhanmondi.

Keya Chowdhury, a resident of the capital's Green Road, bought goods from the vendors.

“The kitchen market is a dangerous place now. I am depending on vendors as they are still available amid the shutdown. They may be little expensive, but much safer than the markets.”