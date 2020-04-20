Secretaries to oversee aid efforts in districts during virus shutdown
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Apr 2020 06:35 PM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2020 06:35 PM BdST
The government has assigned senior secretaries, secretaries and officials of equivalent rank to coordinate efforts in districts to slow the coronavirus outbreak and relief distribution.
One official has been given the charge of each district, according to an order issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday amid reports of irregularities in aid distribution.
The secretaries will supervise and monitor health, aid, law and order in consultation with MPs and other public representatives, influential people and relevant officials.
They have been ordered to inform relevant ministries, departments, agencies and organisations if they face any challenge.
The secretaries will be able to assign officials from their ministries and departments as well.
Until Sunday, the government suspended 24 public representatives, including eight union council chairmen, for alleged embezzlement of relief materials and other irregularities.
