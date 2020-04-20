Home > Bangladesh

Moslem Uddin, another Bangabandhu killer, is arrested: Indian media

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Apr 2020 12:24 PM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2020 12:35 PM BdST

The Indian media has reported the arrest of Moslem Uddin, another convicted killer of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who had long remained at large.

The Bangladesh government is yet to confirm the development.

According to Bangladesh intelligence agents, Moslem Uddin was living in West Bengal using a fake identity, just like Abdul Majed, another killer of Bangabandhu who was hanged recently, reports Anandabazar. 

Bangladesh intelligence agents received leads on Moslem Uddin after interrogating Majed, said the report. 

A senior government functionary in Bangladesh said Moslem Uddin was arrested on suspicion in India. “The man is being interrogated. The government will disclose information when confirmed.”

 

More to follow

