Moslem Uddin, another Bangabandhu killer, is arrested: Indian media

The Bangladesh government is yet to confirm the development.

According to Bangladesh intelligence agents, Moslem Uddin was living in West Bengal using a fake identity, just like Abdul Majed, another killer of Bangabandhu who was hanged recently, reports Anandabazar.

Bangladesh intelligence agents received leads on Moslem Uddin after interrogating Majed, said the report.

A senior government functionary in Bangladesh said Moslem Uddin was arrested on suspicion in India. “The man is being interrogated. The government will disclose information when confirmed.”

