Moslem Uddin, another Bangabandhu killer, is arrested: Indian media
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Apr 2020 12:24 PM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2020 12:35 PM BdST
The Indian media has reported the arrest of Moslem Uddin, another convicted killer of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who had long remained at large.
According to Bangladesh intelligence agents, Moslem Uddin was living in West Bengal using a fake identity, just like Abdul Majed, another killer of Bangabandhu who was hanged recently, reports Anandabazar.
Bangladesh intelligence agents received leads on Moslem Uddin after interrogating Majed, said the report.
A senior government functionary in Bangladesh said Moslem Uddin was arrested on suspicion in India. “The man is being interrogated. The government will disclose information when confirmed.”
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dinajpur toddler catches coronavirus on return from Narayanganj
- Call to let Bangladesh Supreme Court work via video conference amid corona crisis
- 23 doctors of Mitford Hospital in Dhaka are infected with COVID-19
- Shoppers keep crowding Dhaka kitchen markets to spark major concerns amid lockdown
- Journalist group condemns digital security case against editors
- Building on lockdown in Dhaka as family hide coronavirus death
- Chattogram city police arrange transport for farm labourers to Haor region
- Bangladesh minister slams local administration over funeral gathering
- bdnews24.com Editor Toufique Imrose Khalidi sued in digital security case
- Bangladesh to introduce food assistance on national hotline: 333
Most Read
- Gunman kills at least 16 in Nova Scotia in Canada's worst mass shooting
- Bangladesh’s virus death count surges to 91 as contagion spreads
- bdnews24.com Editor Toufique Imrose Khalidi sued in digital security case
- Bangladesh forms national advisory committee on COVID-19
- Three infected with coronavirus in Dhaka’s Japan Garden City
- 23 doctors of Mitford Hospital in Dhaka are infected with COVID-19
- Moslem Uddin, another Bangabandhu killer, is arrested: Indian media
- Doctor, four nurses at Dhaka’s United Hospital contract coronavirus
- As US coronavirus deaths top 40,000, governors tell Trump it's too soon to reopen America
- ‘My own breath feels toxic’: Service providers in gripping fear in Benapole