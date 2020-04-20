Home > Bangladesh

Hasina urges Bangladeshis to offer Eid prayers at home as COVID-19 cases surge

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Apr 2020 10:05 PM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2020 10:08 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged Muslims in Bangladesh to offer the prayers for Eid-ul-Fitr at home instead of congregations in mosques as the number of known coronavirus infections continued to jump.
Related Stories

She made the call during her meeting with officials of Dhaka and Mymensingh administrative divisions via video conference from the Ganabhaban on Monday

Noting that the Ramadan moon is expected to be sighted next Friday, Kishoreganj Old Collectorate Mosque Imam Maulana Md Mostafizur Rahman Masud sought her instruction on Taraweeh prayers. “We will follow whatever instructions you give,” he said.

Hasina said: “We want to hear from you [the imam]. The largest Eid congregation of Bangladesh is held in Kishoreganj’s Sholakia. But we can’t hold the congregation this time. We won’t be able to offer Eid prayers [in congregations] either. Let’s hear from him [imam].”

She then urged all to follow the instructions of the Islamic Foundation to offer prayers at home, citing the risk of COVOD-19 transmission at gatherings.

“Allah will surely hear us,” she said and added, “I am urging you all again to pray at home to save the people of Bangladesh. That’s the only thing we want.”

The number of coronavirus cases jumped to 2,948 until Monday morning with a record daily rise of 492.

The death toll reached 101 with 10 new fatalities.

Four days ago, Hasina called on Muslims to perform their Taraweeh prayers at home, noting that many countries, including Saudi Arabia, have suspended the special Ramadan evening prayers at mosques.

Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al al-Sheikh, the highest religious authority in the country, had recently said that Muslim prayers during Ramadan and for the subsequent Eid-ul-Fitr should be performed at home if the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Photo: PID

Monitor N-95 mask supplies: Hasina

Awareness key in COVID-19 fight: PM

Secretaries to oversee aid efforts in districts

Labourers work inside a wholesale grain market during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chandigarh, India, Apr 20, 2020. REUTERS

India restarts factories, farming in rural areas

Virus death toll tops 100

Tens of thousands of people attending the funeral prayer of Khelafat Majlish leader Moulana Zubair Ahmad Ansari in Brahmanbaria, defying the ban on mass gatherings during the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Bangladesh shuts villages after cleric's funeral crowd

Indian media reports arrest of another Bangabandhu killer

WFP distributes food in Cox's Bazar

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.