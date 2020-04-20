Hasina urges Bangladeshis to offer Eid prayers at home as COVID-19 cases surge
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Apr 2020 10:05 PM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2020 10:08 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged Muslims in Bangladesh to offer the prayers for Eid-ul-Fitr at home instead of congregations in mosques as the number of known coronavirus infections continued to jump.
She made the call during her meeting with officials of Dhaka and Mymensingh administrative divisions via video conference from the Ganabhaban on Monday
Noting that the Ramadan moon is expected to be sighted next Friday, Kishoreganj Old Collectorate Mosque Imam Maulana Md Mostafizur Rahman Masud sought her instruction on Taraweeh prayers. “We will follow whatever instructions you give,” he said.
Hasina said: “We want to hear from you [the imam]. The largest Eid congregation of Bangladesh is held in Kishoreganj’s Sholakia. But we can’t hold the congregation this time. We won’t be able to offer Eid prayers [in congregations] either. Let’s hear from him [imam].”
She then urged all to follow the instructions of the Islamic Foundation to offer prayers at home, citing the risk of COVOD-19 transmission at gatherings.
“Allah will surely hear us,” she said and added, “I am urging you all again to pray at home to save the people of Bangladesh. That’s the only thing we want.”
The number of coronavirus cases jumped to 2,948 until Monday morning with a record daily rise of 492.
The death toll reached 101 with 10 new fatalities.
Four days ago, Hasina called on Muslims to perform their Taraweeh prayers at home, noting that many countries, including Saudi Arabia, have suspended the special Ramadan evening prayers at mosques.
Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al al-Sheikh, the highest religious authority in the country, had recently said that Muslim prayers during Ramadan and for the subsequent Eid-ul-Fitr should be performed at home if the coronavirus outbreak continues.
