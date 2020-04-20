Dinajpur toddler catches coronavirus on return from Narayanganj

Dinajpur Civil Surgeon Abdul Kuddus said on Sunday that the toddler’s parents also contracted the virus but none of them showed any of the symptoms associated with the disease.

The mother even continued breastfeeding the child, he said.

The family have been in home quarantine at Goyalpara near Dinajpur Government College on return from Narayanganj on Apr 14.

A total of 11 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dinajpur Sadar so far.