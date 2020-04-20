DIFE launches telemedicine service for workers during shutdhown
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Apr 2020 04:22 PM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2020 04:22 PM BdST
The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, or DIFE, has launched a telemedicine service for workers in a bid to raise awareness on the coronavirus and limit its spread in Bangladesh.
Eleven physicians will be on call daily from 10am to 2pm during the shutdown, the DIFE said in a statement on Sunday.
Workers from across the country will be able to consult MBBS doctors through their mobile phones and receive health advice regarding the coronavirus.
If a worker appears to have symptoms of the coronavirus, the physician will provide verbal advice and if required, issue a prescription via SMS.
Here's a list of the numbers you can dial to avail the service:
Directorate General of Health Services (Head office) - 01797011919
Dhaka- 01714266843, 01972138530, 01711240390
Gazipur-01847129493
Narayanganj-01722909122, 01787386361
Barishal-01936493427
Chattogram-01712383773
Khulna-01749599797
Sylhet-01914300917
WARNING:
