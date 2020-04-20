DIFE launches telemedicine service for workers during shutdhown

Eleven physicians will be on call daily from 10am to 2pm during the shutdown, the DIFE said in a statement on Sunday.

Workers from across the country will be able to consult MBBS doctors through their mobile phones and receive health advice regarding the coronavirus.

If a worker appears to have symptoms of the coronavirus, the physician will provide verbal advice and if required, issue a prescription via SMS.

Here's a list of the numbers you can dial to avail the service:

Directorate General of Health Services (Head office) - 01797011919

Dhaka- 01714266843, 01972138530, 01711240390

Gazipur-01847129493

Narayanganj-01722909122, 01787386361

Barishal-01936493427

Chattogram-01712383773

Khulna-01749599797

Sylhet-01914300917