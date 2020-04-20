Home > Bangladesh

DIFE launches telemedicine service for workers during shutdhown

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Apr 2020 04:22 PM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2020 04:22 PM BdST

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, or DIFE, has launched a telemedicine service for workers in a bid to raise awareness on the coronavirus and limit its spread in Bangladesh.

Eleven physicians will be on call daily from 10am to 2pm during the shutdown, the DIFE said in a statement on Sunday.

Workers from across the country will be able to consult MBBS doctors through their mobile phones and receive health advice regarding the coronavirus.

If a worker appears to have symptoms of the coronavirus, the physician will provide verbal advice and if required, issue a prescription via SMS.

Here's a list of the numbers you can dial to avail the service:

Directorate General of Health Services (Head office) - 01797011919

Dhaka- 01714266843, 01972138530, 01711240390

Gazipur-01847129493

Narayanganj-01722909122, 01787386361

Barishal-01936493427

Chattogram-01712383773

Khulna-01749599797

Sylhet-01914300917

