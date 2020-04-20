Home > Bangladesh

Call to let Bangladesh Supreme Court work via video conference amid corona crisis

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Apr 2020 04:50 AM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2020 04:50 AM BdST

Two Supreme Court lawyers have urged Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain to issue directives, including one to continue delivering justice by at least one bench through video conferencing, amid the lockdown over coronavirus.

The Children’s Charity Bangladesh or CCB Foundation Chairman Abdul Halim and Director Ishrat Hasan made the call in an email routed via the Supreme Court registrar general and the law secretary citing public interest and constitutional rights of the people on Saturday.

Both the Appellate Division and the High Court Division of the Supreme Court halted proceedings when the general holidays to slow the outbreak started last month.

“But the court’s door should never be closed on people considering their fundamental rights,” Halim said.

“So we’ve requested the honourable chief justice to form at least one bench and continue work via video conferencing, Skype or any other online media. We are prepared to provide all sorts of assistance to that end,” he said.

The letter sought directives on supply and distribution of food, medicine and relief goods through the police, the RAB and the army to ensure social distancing measures being adhered to

It also sought directives to provide protective gear, ambulance, transport and isolated residential facility for doctors, nurses and other health workers.

