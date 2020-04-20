Bangladesh's virus death toll tops 100 as infections hit new daily high
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Apr 2020 03:02 PM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2020 03:12 PM BdST
The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh has crossed 100, a grim milestone, after 10 more fatalities were recorded in the 24 hours to 8am on Monday.
The number of confirmed cases surged by 492 in the same period, taking the tally to 2,948, according to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services on Monday.
Health officials urged citizens to maintain social distancing following the biggest single-day jump in infections since the first COVID-19 cases were reported in Bangladesh on Mar 8.
More to follow
