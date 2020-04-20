Awareness among people is key to curbing virus outbreak, says Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Apr 2020 03:54 PM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2020 03:54 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has underscored the importance of raising awareness about the coronavirus and maintaining hygiene to limit the outbreak in Bangladesh.
The prime minister made the remarks during a video conference with government officials in Kishoreganj, Tangail, Gazipur, Manikganj and Mymensingh on Monday.
“Thousands of people are dying from the novel coronavirus pandemic around the world. We have been able to control the outbreak so far and I believe we can easily continue doing so if our people become more aware of the disease and keep themselves safe.”
Hasina also condoled the deaths of expatriate Bangladeshis from the coronavirus.
In contrast, Bangladesh tested samples from 23,885 people until Apr 19, among which, 456 returned positive results, Hasina noted. The premier also lamented the rising death count in the country and said, "We don’t want anyone to die.”
Hasina urged the public to strictly maintain person hygiene in order to curb infections.
“Everybody should protect themselves. We’re trying hard but we found that many of our people don’t like to take preventive measures. As a result, the contagion is spreading further.”
“At the same time, they cannot be blamed entirely as the infection can be asymptomatic. The disease can only be detected if someone falls seriously ill or a test is done,” she said.
The government has taken steps to ensure that coronavirus patients receive the necessary treatment, according to Hasina.
“I told you earlier that April would be a tough month for us as coronavirus cases could reach its peak. That is the trend we've observed in other countries following an outbreak which is why we warned everyone to remain cautious in April.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh's virus death toll tops 100 as infections hit new daily high
- Bangladesh shuts down villages after tens of thousands attend cleric's funeral
- Indian media reports arrest of Moslemuddin, another Bangabandhu killer
- WFP hands out food to vulnerable families in Cox's Bazar amid shutdown
- Dinajpur toddler catches coronavirus on return from Narayanganj
- Call to let Bangladesh Supreme Court work via video conference amid corona crisis
- 23 doctors of Mitford Hospital in Dhaka are infected with COVID-19
- Shoppers keep crowding Dhaka kitchen markets to spark major concerns amid lockdown
- Journalist group condemns digital security case against editors
- Building on lockdown in Dhaka as family hide coronavirus death
Most Read
- Gunman kills at least 16 in Nova Scotia in Canada's worst mass shooting
- Moslem Uddin, another Bangabandhu killer, is arrested: Indian media
- bdnews24.com Editor Toufique Imrose Khalidi sued in digital security case
- 23 doctors of Mitford Hospital in Dhaka are infected with COVID-19
- Bangladesh’s virus death count surges to 91 as contagion spreads
- Three infected with coronavirus in Dhaka’s Japan Garden City
- Anti-Netanyahu rally draws thousands under coronavirus curbs
- Bangladesh forms national advisory committee on COVID-19
- ‘My own breath feels toxic’: Service providers in gripping fear in Benapole
- As US coronavirus deaths top 40,000, governors tell Trump it's too soon to reopen America