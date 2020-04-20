Awareness among people is key to curbing virus outbreak, says Hasina

The prime minister made the remarks during a video conference with government officials in Kishoreganj, Tangail, Gazipur, Manikganj and Mymensingh on Monday.

“Thousands of people are dying from the novel coronavirus pandemic around the world. We have been able to control the outbreak so far and I believe we can easily continue doing so if our people become more aware of the disease and keep themselves safe.”

Hasina also condoled the deaths of expatriate Bangladeshis from the coronavirus.

“It is really horrific how people are dying in the US, UK and other European countries. Around 150 Bangladeshi migrants have died in the US alone. It is very unfortunate that our people are dying in such developed countries. Bangladeshi nationals, including doctors, have died in the UK and other countries as well."

In contrast, Bangladesh tested samples from 23,885 people until Apr 19, among which, 456 returned positive results, Hasina noted. The premier also lamented the rising death count in the country and said, "We don’t want anyone to die.”

Hasina urged the public to strictly maintain person hygiene in order to curb infections.

“Everybody should protect themselves. We’re trying hard but we found that many of our people don’t like to take preventive measures. As a result, the contagion is spreading further.”

“At the same time, they cannot be blamed entirely as the infection can be asymptomatic. The disease can only be detected if someone falls seriously ill or a test is done,” she said.

The government has taken steps to ensure that coronavirus patients receive the necessary treatment, according to Hasina.

“I told you earlier that April would be a tough month for us as coronavirus cases could reach its peak. That is the trend we've observed in other countries following an outbreak which is why we warned everyone to remain cautious in April.”