23 doctors of Mitford Hospital in Dhaka are infected with COVID-19
Kazi Mobarak Hossain, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Apr 2020 04:23 AM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2020 04:24 AM BdST
As many as 42 frontline responders in the fight against COVID-19 outbreak, including 23 doctors, have contracted the coronavirus at the Sir Salimullah Medical College or Mitford Hospital in Dhaka.
The authorities believe the doctors, nurses and an Ansar member were infected from a patient who hid information about his own coronavirus test result and the symptoms.
The hospital conducted tests on 69 health workers on Saturday but the results came back negative after 22 tested positive last Thursday and Friday, the hospital’s Director Brig Gen Kazi Md Rashid Un Nabi said.
But on Sunday, 13 other doctors and seven nurses tested positive, taking the total to 42, he said.
All the health workers who were involved in the surgery of a patient last week tested positive for the virus. Rashid said the patient concealed information, leading to infection of the doctors.
A doctor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they were somewhat relieved when the 69 tested negative on Saturday, but panicked when more doctors were confirmed to have been infected on Sunday.
The director said the infected medics were kept in isolation ward while their close contacts have been quarantined.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Journalist group condemns digital security case against editors
- Building on lockdown in Dhaka as family hide coronavirus death
- Chattogram city police arrange transport for farm labourers to Haor region
- Bangladesh minister slams local administration over funeral gathering
- bdnews24.com Editor Toufique Imrose Khalidi sued in digital security case
- Bangladesh to introduce food assistance on national hotline: 333
- Govt suspends 12 UP chairmen, members over aid embezzlement
- Bangladesh’s virus death count surges to 91 as contagion spreads
- Authorities remove Sarail ASP, open probe into huge gathering in Brahmanbaria
- Bangladesh forms national advisory committee on COVID-19
Most Read
- Bangladesh removes police officer over huge gathering at funeral amid lockdown
- Bangladesh forms national advisory committee on COVID-19
- Bangladesh’s virus death count surges to 91 as contagion spreads
- Hasina slates people who go outdoors even as lockdown continues in Bangladesh
- Trump warns China could face consequences for virus outbreak
- Doctor, four nurses at Dhaka’s United Hospital contract coronavirus
- Singapore reports 2,597 Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients, with 570 new cases
- US stay-at-home frustration spreads; coronavirus-battered New York says may be past the worst
- Thousands, ignoring lockdown, attend funeral prayers for Islamic leader in Brahmanbaria
- Health minister has no affiliation with procurement of masks: CMSD