23 doctors of Mitford Hospital in Dhaka are infected with COVID-19

  Kazi Mobarak Hossain,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Apr 2020 04:23 AM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2020 04:24 AM BdST

As many as 42 frontline responders in the fight against COVID-19 outbreak, including 23 doctors, have contracted the coronavirus at the Sir Salimullah Medical College or Mitford Hospital in Dhaka.

The authorities believe the doctors, nurses and an Ansar member were infected from a patient who hid information about his own coronavirus test result and the symptoms.

The hospital conducted tests on 69 health workers on Saturday but the results came back negative after 22 tested positive last Thursday and Friday, the hospital’s Director Brig Gen Kazi Md Rashid Un Nabi said.

But on Sunday, 13 other doctors and seven nurses tested positive, taking the total to 42, he said.

All the health workers who were involved in the surgery of a patient last week tested positive for the virus. Rashid said the patient concealed information, leading to infection of the doctors.

A doctor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they were somewhat relieved when the 69 tested negative on Saturday, but panicked when more doctors were confirmed to have been infected on Sunday.

The director said the infected medics were kept in isolation ward while their close contacts have been quarantined.

