Bangladesh removes police officer over huge gathering at funeral amid lockdown
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Apr 2020 12:23 AM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2020 12:41 AM BdST
The OC of Sarail Police Station in Brahmanbaria has been withdrawn after tens of thousands of people joined the funeral prayers of an Islamic party leader ignoring a lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.
The Police Headquarters in a statement on Saturday night cited Shahadat Hossain Titu‘s failure to take proper steps to prevent the gathering as the reason behind the decision to withdraw him.
Local administrators were out of their wits to explain the massive turnout at the Namaz-e-Janaza for Moulana Zubair Ahmad Ansari when the government has already imposed curbs on congregational prayers at mosques to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The rows of mourners stretched from the premises of a madrasa, all the way down to Dhaka-Sylhet Highway, raising concerns about the risks of contagion particularly in light of the recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths throughout the country.
Top Islamic leaders in the district, madrasa students and ordinary people attended the funeral overseen by Ansari’s son Hafiz Moulana Asadullah.
The police were present but they remained on the sidelines.
Shahadat earlier said many people from as far as Dhaka came to join the funeral prayers.
“We never thought there would be this many people. There was nothing we could do once the crowd began streaming in,” he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- OC withdrawn from Sarail Police Station in Brahmanbaria after thousands join funeral
- Bangladesh official at Jeddah consulate catches coronavirus
- Singapore reports 2,597 Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients, with 570 new cases
- Parliament, adhering to obligation, goes into session amid shutdown
- UK to fly back citizens from Bangladesh
- Four killed by lightning in Sunamganj
- Thousands, ignoring lockdown, attend Islamic leader's funeral prayers in Brahmanbaria
- Bangladesh confirms 9 more virus as infections top 2,000
- Parliament session, adhering to obligation, opens on Saturday amid shutdown
- Coronavirus: Where to call in an emergency
Most Read
- Thousands, ignoring lockdown, attend funeral prayers for Islamic leader in Brahmanbaria
- Doctor, four nurses at Dhaka’s United Hospital contract coronavirus
- Bangladesh confirms 9 more virus deaths as infections top 2,000
- BGMEA scraps plans to reopen factories as entire Bangladesh is declared at coronavirus risk
- Doctor dies from COVID-19, first in Bangladesh
- As coronavirus fades in China, nationalism and xenophobia flare
- Reasons for hope: the drugs, tests and tactics that may conquer coronavirus
- US coronavirus crisis takes a sharp political turn
- UK scientists to make a million potential COVID-19 vaccines before proof
- UK charters four planes to fly back 850 citizens from Bangladesh