Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh removes police officer over huge gathering at funeral amid lockdown

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Apr 2020 12:23 AM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2020 12:41 AM BdST

The OC of Sarail Police Station in Brahmanbaria has been withdrawn after tens of thousands of people joined the funeral prayers of an Islamic party leader ignoring a lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.

The Police Headquarters in a statement on Saturday night cited Shahadat Hossain Titu‘s failure to take proper steps to prevent the gathering as the reason behind the decision to withdraw him.

Local administrators were out of their wits to explain the massive turnout at the Namaz-e-Janaza for Moulana Zubair Ahmad Ansari when the government has already imposed curbs on congregational prayers at mosques to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The rows of mourners stretched from the premises of a madrasa, all the way down to Dhaka-Sylhet Highway, raising concerns about the risks of contagion particularly in light of the recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths throughout the country.

Top Islamic leaders in the district, madrasa students and ordinary people attended the funeral overseen by Ansari’s son Hafiz Moulana Asadullah.

The police were present but they remained on the sidelines.

Shahadat earlier said many people from as far as Dhaka came to join the funeral prayers.

“We never thought there would be this many people. There was nothing we could do once the crowd began streaming in,” he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Parliament goes into session amid shutdown

Lightning kills 4 in Sunamganj

Tens of thousands of people attending the funeral prayer of Khelafat Majlish leader Moulana Zubair Ahmad Ansari in Brahmanbaria, defying the ban on mass gatherings during the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Thousands join funeral prayer

A man wearing a plastic bag over his head shops at Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar kitchen market. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Bangladesh records 9 more virus deaths

The Directorate General of Health Services has launched a control room, which is open round the clock, as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Coronavirus: Where to call in an emergency

Doctor, four nurses of United infected

Nurses told to avoid media

80pc patients need no treatment: health minister

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.