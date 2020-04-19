Hasina slates people who go outdoors even as lockdown continues in Bangladesh

The situation will get worse if these people continue ignoring the lockdown, the prime minister warned during the parliament session cut short by the pandemic on Saturday.

“The people of our country are being far too brave for their own good. They are repeatedly being told to stay at home. The law enforcement is working day and night. But I don’t know why the people are not sticking to the advice,” she said.

“They are having chitchats here and there. One of them even took his wife to his in-laws’ house in Tungipara from Shibchar carrying the virus [to Gopalganj from Madaripur]. Another person carried it to Barguna from Narayanganj,” Hasina revealed.

The prime minister described how such behaviour was making the work to contain the virus more difficult.

“If we could contain the virus at one place and treat the infected people there, it would not spread,” she said, reiterating the call on Muslims to offer prayers at home instead of mosques.

Noting that thousands were dying of COVID-19 across the globe every day, she said Bangladesh was doing better than the others.

“We had tackled natural calamities, but never imagined such a storm would hit our health system. We don’t have any experience, but we are following the World Health Organization guidelines and taking some measures on our own,” Hasina explained.

Members of the law enforcement and the army asking people about their destination in Mirpur as the transport shutdown continues nationwide.

She said there was no shortage of coronavirus testing kit as the government has 72,000 stored after distributing 20,000.

“Storms and disasters will continue hitting us. But we mustn’t get frustrated or afraid. We will have to tackle it with courage,” the prime minister continued.

She said the government planned the three-phase stimulus package of around Tk 956.2 billion so that people at all levels of society can cope up with the economic impacts of the pandemic.

She said the government took initiatives to help farmers keep producing food.

Paddy harvest has started and the daily wage labourers can now take the opportunity to work as farm labourers, she said.

“The law enforcement has been ordered to arrange transport of these labourers during the harvest,” she said.

She also urged the students of colleges and universities in the rural areas to join the harvesting as the educational institutions are closed now.