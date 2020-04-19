Family dump elderly factory worker with COVID-19 symptoms
Chandpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Apr 2020 04:56 AM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2020 04:56 AM BdST
An elderly factory worker from Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar has been denied shelter by his family in Chandpur’s Matlab North Upazila due to fever and cough, symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.
Locals later got him admitted to the Chandpur General Hospital, its Resident Medical Officer Suja-ud-Daula said.
The man managed a leave after catching fever and returned somehow to his ancestral home, where he has a room, in East Gopalkandi village under Sadullapur union on Saturday morning amid a nationwide lockdown.
As the members of the family denied him entry after hearing about his sickness, the widower went to the home of his daughter’s in-laws in a nearby village, the doctor said.
But he was refused shelter there as well.
As he was sick, his daughter’s in-laws dumped him on a ground from where the health workers took him to the hospital on being informed by the locals, Matlab
North Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Nusrat Jahan Methane said.
The elderly man was not very sick but the medical workers would collect his samples for coronavirus test on Sunday as he returned from an affected area, Chandpur Civil Surgeon Shakhawat Ullah said.
