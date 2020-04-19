Chattogram city police arrange transport for farm labourers to Haor region

As many as 100 labourers, including women, started for Kishoreganj’s Austagram Upazila in the first round for the harvest during the Boro crop season, Shah Mohammad Abdur Rauf, a deputy commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, told bdnews24.com on Sunday.

The CMP is initially arranging transport for a total of 1,000 farm labourers, who will stay and work under the supervision of the local administrations, he said.

Farm labourers travel from one district to another during the harvest. The demand and availability of these labourers impact prices as well.

During the Boro season this year, the farmers have cultivated over 4.1 million hectares of land, including around 1 million hectares in the Haor region, according to the Department of Agricultural Extension.

But the nationwide shutdown of the transport system and a ban on travel to slow the coronavirus outbreak has thrown the harvest into uncertainty.

The prime minister told parliament on Saturday that she had ordered the law-enforcement to arrange transport for the farm labourers.

Mehedi Hasan, another CMP deputy commissioner, told bdnews24.com they made a list of 1,500 labourers from Kishoreganj who got stranded at Bakalia in the port city due to the lockdown.

Mehedi said the police and administrations of the districts through which the labourers will travel have been alerted.

Mashruk Khaled, superintendent of police in Kishoreganj district, said the Upazila-level committees to tackle the outbreak will arrange medical tests for the migrant farm labourers and their isolated habitation in empty educational institutions.

S Alam Group aided the transportation with its buses, Mehedi said.

Bakalia Police Station OC Nezam Uddin said the 100 labourers started on Sunday for Kishoreganj on five buses keeping physical distance.

They underwent temperature checks and were provided with masks, gloves and other necessary gear, he said. One of the labourers was stopped as his body temperature was high.

The authorities from Sunamganj had also asked for transportation for labourers from the district. As many as 40 labourers also contacted the police, Nezam said.