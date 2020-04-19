Building on lockdown in Dhaka as family hide coronavirus death

The step aimed to prevent further spread of the virus among the around 10,000 residents of 1,623 flats in Japan Garden City where the building is situated along with 21 others, Adabor Police Station OC Kazi Shahiduzzaman said on Sunday.

Mufdi Ahmed, a journalist and a leader of the Japan Garden City flat owners’ association, said the coronavirus patient, 66-year-old Akbar Ali, died last Wednesday.

His family said he had died from old-age complications and buried him at the Tajmahal Road graveyard, but his 45-year-old daughter, their female domestic help, and chauffeur developed COVID-19 symptoms the following day, Mufdi said.

They contacted the government’s disease control agency IEDCR for coronavirus tests and the results came out positive on Saturday, he said. Later, police put the building No. 15 on lockdown, he added.

He also said that health workers from the IEDCR took samples from Akbar’s wife and another house help on Sunday.

This is the first time any known coronavirus cases have been detected in Japan Garden City.

According to the IEDCR, 34 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mohammadpur and five in Adabor until Saturday morning.