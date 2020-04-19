Home > Bangladesh

Building on lockdown in Dhaka as family hide coronavirus death

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Apr 2020 11:51 PM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2020 11:51 PM BdST

A family in Dhaka hid information on the death of an elderly member from the novel coronavirus, leading the police to put the building on lockdown.

The step aimed to prevent further spread of the virus among the around 10,000 residents of 1,623 flats in Japan Garden City where the building is situated along with 21 others, Adabor Police Station OC Kazi Shahiduzzaman said on Sunday.     

Mufdi Ahmed, a journalist and a leader of the Japan Garden City flat owners’ association, said the coronavirus patient, 66-year-old Akbar Ali, died last Wednesday. 

His family said he had died from old-age complications and buried him at the Tajmahal Road graveyard, but his 45-year-old daughter, their female domestic help, and chauffeur developed COVID-19 symptoms the following day, Mufdi said.

They contacted the government’s disease control agency IEDCR for coronavirus tests and the results came out positive on Saturday, he said. Later, police put the building No. 15 on lockdown, he added.         

He also said that health workers from the IEDCR took samples from Akbar’s wife and another house help on Sunday. 

This is the first time any known coronavirus cases have been detected in Japan Garden City.

According to the IEDCR, 34 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Mohammadpur and five in Adabor until Saturday morning.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

bdnews24.com on Apr 9 reported that the authorities seized 562 sacks of rice allegedly embezzled from the government’s Tk 10 OMS programme for the poor in Thakurgaon’s Baliadangi.

Editor Khalidi sued in digital security case

333: food aid now on national hotline

Aid embezzlement: 12 more suspended

Bangladesh records 7 more virus deaths

A man passes through a disinfection tunnel at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

National COVID-19 committee formed

PM slates people who go outdoors

Family dump worker with symptoms

Sarail OC removed

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.