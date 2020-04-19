Bangladesh’s virus death count surges to 91 as contagion spreads
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Apr 2020 02:52 PM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2020 02:52 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered another seven deaths from the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours to 8am on Sunday, bringing the total to 91.
The tally of infections also soared to 2,456 after 312 new cases were confirmed in the same period, Health Minister Zahid Malik said on Sunday.
Malik urged people to stay indoors while criticising the local administration’s handling of the funeral gathering in Brahmanbaria.
More to follow
