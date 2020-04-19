Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s virus death count surges to 91 as contagion spreads

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Apr 2020 02:52 PM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2020 02:52 PM BdST

Bangladesh has registered another seven deaths from the novel coronavirus in the 24 hours to 8am on Sunday, bringing the total to 91.

The tally of infections also soared to 2,456 after 312 new cases were confirmed in the same period, Health Minister Zahid Malik said on Sunday.

Malik urged people to stay indoors while criticising the local administration’s handling of the funeral gathering in Brahmanbaria.

 

More to follow

Tens of thousands of people attending the funeral prayer of Khelafat Majlish leader Moulana Zubair Ahmad Ansari in Brahmanbaria, defying the ban on mass gatherings during the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

