Bangladesh to introduce food assistance on national hotline: 333
Shahidul Islam, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Apr 2020 05:44 PM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2020 05:44 PM BdST
The government plans to provide food and relief packages alongside the existing health and other services on its national helpline, 333, for citizens struggling to cope with the impacts of the shutdown over the coronavirus outbreak.
Speaking to bdnews24.com on Sunday, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman said the prime minister has directed him to work together with the ICT ministry to extend relief assistance to the poor and needy.
Accordingly, steps are being taken to connect the ministry to the hotline and the service will be available once a database for the relief programme is prepared, according to the state minister.
It could take a week to get the fully-fledged service up and running, said Enamur, adding: "The aim is to connect all districts and upazilas. This is a major project which won't be completed in a day or two."
"We are working on the assumption that the coronavirus crisis will continue at least until May."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh’s virus death count surges to 91 as contagion spreads
- Authorities remove Sarail ASP, open probe into huge gathering in Brahmanbaria
- Bangladesh forms national advisory committee on COVID-19
- Coronavirus volunteers accompany the dead in final hours
- Family dump elderly factory worker with COVID-19 symptoms
- Hasina slates people who go outdoors even as lockdown continues in Bangladesh
- OC withdrawn from Sarail Police Station in Brahmanbaria after thousands join funeral
- Bangladesh official at Jeddah consulate catches coronavirus
- Singapore reports 2,597 Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients, with 570 new cases
- Parliament, adhering to obligation, goes into session amid shutdown
Most Read
- Bangladesh removes police officer over huge gathering at funeral amid lockdown
- Thousands, ignoring lockdown, attend funeral prayers for Islamic leader in Brahmanbaria
- Singapore reports 2,597 Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients, with 570 new cases
- Doctor, four nurses at Dhaka’s United Hospital contract coronavirus
- Bangladesh MPs wear masks to parliament as virus cuts session short
- Trump warns China could face consequences for virus outbreak
- Bangladesh forms national advisory committee on COVID-19
- UK charters four planes to fly back 850 citizens from Bangladesh
- Health minister has no affiliation with procurement of masks: CMSD
- Hasina slates people who go outdoors even as lockdown continues in Bangladesh