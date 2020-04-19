Bangladesh to introduce food assistance on national hotline: 333

Speaking to bdnews24.com on Sunday, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman said the prime minister has directed him to work together with the ICT ministry to extend relief assistance to the poor and needy.

Accordingly, steps are being taken to connect the ministry to the hotline and the service will be available once a database for the relief programme is prepared, according to the state minister.

"We met with the ICT minister and other experts on Sunday. A resolution has been reached and the work is already under way in this regard. Information on food assistance will be incorporated into the hotline very soon. We will release a statement once the relief ministry is connected to 333.”

It could take a week to get the fully-fledged service up and running, said Enamur, adding: "The aim is to connect all districts and upazilas. This is a major project which won't be completed in a day or two."

"We are working on the assumption that the coronavirus crisis will continue at least until May."