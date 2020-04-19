Bangladesh official at Jeddah consulate catches coronavirus

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has wished him quick recovery, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Momen also asked all the officials and employees in the Bangladesh missions abroad to follow health directives properly while performing duties.

The statement said the labour counsellor at the embassy performed his duties skilfully.

He had worked at a camp with the Saudi authorities last week in Madinah to make 4,000 Bangladeshi migrant workers agree to undergo coronavirus tests, it added.