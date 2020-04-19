Bangladesh forms national advisory committee on COVID-19
The government has formed a 17-member ‘national technical advisory committee’ led by Mohammod Shahidullah, a neonatologist, to find ways to improve the coronavirus health services.
The Directorate of Health Services issued a notice announcing the panel on Saturday, 42 days after Bangladesh reported its first cases of coronavirus on Mar 8.
IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora has been made the secretary of the panel, which is designed to provide suggestions to the government on the prevention of novel coronavirus and increase the quality of health service in hospitals.
It will also advise the government on how to build the capacity of doctors providing services during the epidemic and the initiatives needed to motivate them, while focusing on the research related to vaccines for COVID-19.
The panel can exchange their views with the public health expert committee the government formed on Mar 28. It can add new members if needed.
Professor Nazrul Islam of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University and Professor AK Azad Khan of Bangladesh Diabetes Association are part of the panel.
