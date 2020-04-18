UK to fly back citizens from Bangladesh

Those deemed most at risk from coronavirus, such as the sick and elderly, will be given priority, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said.

Up to 850 Britons are expected to board the flights, which will leave the capital, Dhaka, for London on April 21, 23, 25 and 26, the FCO said.

Tickets will cost £600 a person and travellers will also be able to board transfer flights to the capital from Sylhet, in the country’s north-east.

The government had earlier announced 17 chartered flights from India and 10 from Pakistan, expected to bring home around 4,000 and 2,500 passengers respectively.

The services are being part-funded by the government’s £75m scheme to organise flights from countries where commercial flights have been stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.