UK to fly back citizens from Bangladesh
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Apr 2020 05:52 PM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2020 05:52 PM BdST
Hundreds of Britons stuck in Bangladesh will be repatriated after the government chartered four flights as part of a new push to rescue more than 7,000 UK citizens from South Asia.
Those deemed most at risk from coronavirus, such as the sick and elderly, will be given priority, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said.
Up to 850 Britons are expected to board the flights, which will leave the capital, Dhaka, for London on April 21, 23, 25 and 26, the FCO said.
Tickets will cost £600 a person and travellers will also be able to board transfer flights to the capital from Sylhet, in the country’s north-east.
UK announces four charter flights from Bangladesh to take home 850 British travellers. https://www.gov.uk/government/news/bangladesh-charter-flights-to-return-stranded-britsPosted by UK in Bangladesh on Saturday, 18 April 2020
The government had earlier announced 17 chartered flights from India and 10 from Pakistan, expected to bring home around 4,000 and 2,500 passengers respectively.
The services are being part-funded by the government’s £75m scheme to organise flights from countries where commercial flights have been stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Thousands, ignoring lockdown, attend Islamic leader's funeral prayers in Brahmanbaria
- Bangladesh confirms 9 more virus as infections top 2,000
- Parliament session, adhering to obligation, opens on Saturday amid shutdown
- Coronavirus: Where to call in an emergency
- Doctor, four nurses at Dhaka’s United Hospital contract coronavirus
- Bangladesh asks nurses not to speak to media amid COVID-19 crisis
- Govt allocates Tk 62.5m more, rice for jobless as coronavirus shutdown continues
- Health minister says 80pc COVID-19 cases don’t need treatment, urges patients not to hide info
- Natore police arrest UP chairman over assault on farmer
- Police arrest liberation war affairs minister’s bodyguard over shooting death
Most Read
- UK scientists to make a million potential COVID-19 vaccines before proof
- Doctor, four nurses at Dhaka’s United Hospital contract coronavirus
- BGMEA scraps plans to reopen factories as entire Bangladesh is declared at coronavirus risk
- Doctor dies from COVID-19, first in Bangladesh
- Police arrest liberation war affairs minister’s bodyguard over shooting death
- Thousands, ignoring lockdown, attend funeral prayers for Islamic leader in Brahmanbaria
- Bangladesh confirms 9 more virus deaths as infections top 2,000
- As coronavirus fades in China, nationalism and xenophobia flare
- Health minister says 80pc COVID-19 cases don’t need treatment, urges patients not to hide info
- US coronavirus crisis takes a sharp political turn