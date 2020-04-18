Singapore reports 2,597 Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients, with 570 new cases
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Apr 2020 11:13 PM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2020 11:13 PM BdST
As many as 570 Bangladeshis have tested positive for the COVID-19 in Singapore in a day.
The new cases have taken the number of known Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients in the city state to 2,597, which is more than the total of 2,144 in the South Asian nation itself.
The Singapore health ministry confirmed 924 new coronavirus cases in its daily update on Saturday.
Most of the around 6,000 known coronavirus cases in Singapore are migrant workers who have now quarantined in different dormitories. Only S-11 Dormitory has 1,375 infections.
The death toll, however, is 11, with a new fatality. As many as 708 patients have returned home after recovery.
According to Channel News Asia, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Singapore has increased by 70 percent in two weeks.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Parliament, adhering to obligation, goes into session amid shutdown
- UK to fly back citizens from Bangladesh
- Four killed by lightning in Sunamganj
- Thousands, ignoring lockdown, attend Islamic leader's funeral prayers in Brahmanbaria
- Bangladesh confirms 9 more virus as infections top 2,000
- Parliament session, adhering to obligation, opens on Saturday amid shutdown
- Coronavirus: Where to call in an emergency
- Doctor, four nurses at Dhaka’s United Hospital contract coronavirus
- Bangladesh asks nurses not to speak to media amid COVID-19 crisis
- Govt allocates Tk 62.5m more, rice for jobless as coronavirus shutdown continues
Most Read
- Thousands, ignoring lockdown, attend funeral prayers for Islamic leader in Brahmanbaria
- Doctor, four nurses at Dhaka’s United Hospital contract coronavirus
- UK scientists to make a million potential COVID-19 vaccines before proof
- Bangladesh confirms 9 more virus deaths as infections top 2,000
- BGMEA scraps plans to reopen factories as entire Bangladesh is declared at coronavirus risk
- Doctor dies from COVID-19, first in Bangladesh
- As coronavirus fades in China, nationalism and xenophobia flare
- Reasons for hope: the drugs, tests and tactics that may conquer coronavirus
- US coronavirus crisis takes a sharp political turn
- UK charters four planes to fly back 850 citizens from Bangladesh