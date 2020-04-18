Singapore reports 2,597 Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients, with 570 new cases

The new cases have taken the number of known Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients in the city state to 2,597, which is more than the total of 2,144 in the South Asian nation itself.

The Singapore health ministry confirmed 924 new coronavirus cases in its daily update on Saturday.

Most of the around 6,000 known coronavirus cases in Singapore are migrant workers who have now quarantined in different dormitories. Only S-11 Dormitory has 1,375 infections.

The death toll, however, is 11, with a new fatality. As many as 708 patients have returned home after recovery.

According to Channel News Asia, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Singapore has increased by 70 percent in two weeks.