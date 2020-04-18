Parliament session, adhering to obligation, opens on Saturday amid shutdown

The session which is set to convene at 5 pm, will be a ‘very brief’ one, according to the Parliament Secretariat.

A small number of MPs -- likely to be around 60 -- will attend the session only to fulfil the quorum, said an official of the secretariat.

Senior parliamentarians and those residing outside Dhaka have been discouraged to attend the session. Social distancing will be highly maintained during the session with a number of different steps being taken to avoid crowding in the parliament building.

Media personnel have been requested to cover the session through the live telecast on Sangsad Television.

Also, staffers other than officials of the Parliament Secretariat needed for the session have been ordered to stay away while no visitors will be allowed either.

MPs and other attendees will have to go through a temperature checking.

The constitution directs a session to take place by 60 days of the previous session. Therefore, the seventh session has to open by Apr 18, as the sixth session ended on Feb 18.