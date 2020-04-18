Parliament, adhering to obligation, goes into session amid shutdown
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Apr 2020 06:40 PM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2020 06:41 PM BdST
The seventh session of the National Parliament has opened in order to fulfil its constitutional obligation amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh.
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhary chaired the brief session which began at 5pm on Saturday.
The turnout for the session was decidely low, with just over 60 MPs attending in order to fulfil the quorum while maintaining social distancing.
Lawmakers also kept a gap between themselves while many senior parliamentarians along with those residing outside Dhaka were discouraged to take part in the session.
Highlighting the present health crisis in the country, the speaker expressed her condolences over the deaths caused by COVID-19.
All necessary health directives had been followed in holding the session, she explained, before convening the parliamentary business.
