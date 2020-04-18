Home > Bangladesh

Parliament, adhering to obligation, goes into session amid shutdown

Published: 18 Apr 2020 06:40 PM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2020 06:41 PM BdST

The seventh session of the National Parliament has opened in order to fulfil its constitutional obligation amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhary chaired the brief session which began at 5pm on Saturday.

Representatives of the government, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and opposition attended the session, all wearing masks and other protective gear.

The turnout for the session was decidely low, with just over 60 MPs attending in order to fulfil the quorum while maintaining social distancing.

Lawmakers also kept a gap between themselves while many senior parliamentarians along with those residing outside Dhaka were discouraged to take part in the session.

MPs also underwent temperature screenings prior to entering the parliament building, according to officials of the Parliament Secretariat.

Highlighting the present health crisis in the country, the speaker expressed her condolences over the deaths caused by COVID-19.

All necessary health directives had been followed in holding the session, she explained, before convening the parliamentary business.

