Home > Bangladesh

Four killed by lightning in Sunamganj

  Sunamganj Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Apr 2020 04:06 PM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2020 04:06 PM BdST

Four people have died after being struck by lightning in different parts of Sunamganj.

The incidents occurred during the heavy rains and thunderstorms that lashed the district on Saturday. 

The dead men have been identified as Shankar Das, 22, of Sullah Upazila's Narayarpur village, Shipon Mia, 32, of Jagannath Upazila's Baudharan village, Taposh Mia, 35, from Dirai Upazila, and Farid Uddin, 35, of Dakshin Sunamganj Upazila's Uttar Gazinagar village.

Shankar was going to Shashkhai Bazar from his home on Saturday morning when he was struck by lightning and killed instantly, said Shalla Police Station OC Ashraful Islam.   

Shipon had gone to Naluar Haor to cut Boro paddy, said Jagannathpur Police Station OC Ikhtiar Uddin Chowdhury. Later, he died after being struck by lightning during the rains.

Taposh Mia had come to Dirai from Habiganj to cut rice, said Dirai Police Station OC KM Nazrul Islam. He died while working on Saturday morning, said the OC.

Farid Mia had gone to Gazir Khal with his cattle on Saturday morning, said Dakshin Sunamganj Police Station OC Harunur Rashid Chowdhury. He died after being struck by lightning while attempting to go back home during the storm, said Harunur.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Thousands join funeral prayer

A man wearing a plastic bag over his head shops at Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar kitchen market. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Bangladesh records 9 more virus deaths

The Directorate General of Health Services has launched a control room, which is open round the clock, as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Coronavirus: Where to call in an emergency

Doctor, four nurses of United infected

Nurses told to avoid media

80pc patients need no treatment: health minister

Bangladesh reports 15 more virus deaths

Govt allocates Tk 62.5m, rice

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.