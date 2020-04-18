Four killed by lightning in Sunamganj

The incidents occurred during the heavy rains and thunderstorms that lashed the district on Saturday.

The dead men have been identified as Shankar Das, 22, of Sullah Upazila's Narayarpur village, Shipon Mia, 32, of Jagannath Upazila's Baudharan village, Taposh Mia, 35, from Dirai Upazila, and Farid Uddin, 35, of Dakshin Sunamganj Upazila's Uttar Gazinagar village.

Shankar was going to Shashkhai Bazar from his home on Saturday morning when he was struck by lightning and killed instantly, said Shalla Police Station OC Ashraful Islam.

Shipon had gone to Naluar Haor to cut Boro paddy, said Jagannathpur Police Station OC Ikhtiar Uddin Chowdhury. Later, he died after being struck by lightning during the rains.

Taposh Mia had come to Dirai from Habiganj to cut rice, said Dirai Police Station OC KM Nazrul Islam. He died while working on Saturday morning, said the OC.

Farid Mia had gone to Gazir Khal with his cattle on Saturday morning, said Dakshin Sunamganj Police Station OC Harunur Rashid Chowdhury. He died after being struck by lightning while attempting to go back home during the storm, said Harunur.