Four killed by lightning in Sunamganj
Sunamganj Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Apr 2020 04:06 PM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2020 04:06 PM BdST
Four people have died after being struck by lightning in different parts of Sunamganj.
The incidents occurred during the heavy rains and thunderstorms that lashed the district on Saturday.
The dead men have been identified as Shankar Das, 22, of Sullah Upazila's Narayarpur village, Shipon Mia, 32, of Jagannath Upazila's Baudharan village, Taposh Mia, 35, from Dirai Upazila, and Farid Uddin, 35, of Dakshin Sunamganj Upazila's Uttar Gazinagar village.
Shankar was going to Shashkhai Bazar from his home on Saturday morning when he was struck by lightning and killed instantly, said Shalla Police Station OC Ashraful Islam.
Shipon had gone to Naluar Haor to cut Boro paddy, said Jagannathpur Police Station OC Ikhtiar Uddin Chowdhury. Later, he died after being struck by lightning during the rains.
Taposh Mia had come to Dirai from Habiganj to cut rice, said Dirai Police Station OC KM Nazrul Islam. He died while working on Saturday morning, said the OC.
Farid Mia had gone to Gazir Khal with his cattle on Saturday morning, said Dakshin Sunamganj Police Station OC Harunur Rashid Chowdhury. He died after being struck by lightning while attempting to go back home during the storm, said Harunur.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Thousands, ignoring lockdown, attend Islamic leader's funeral prayers in Brahmanbaria
- Bangladesh confirms 9 more virus as infections top 2,000
- Parliament session, adhering to obligation, opens on Saturday amid shutdown
- Coronavirus: Where to call in an emergency
- Doctor, four nurses at Dhaka’s United Hospital contract coronavirus
- Bangladesh asks nurses not to speak to media amid COVID-19 crisis
- Govt allocates Tk 62.5m more, rice for jobless as coronavirus shutdown continues
- Health minister says 80pc COVID-19 cases don’t need treatment, urges patients not to hide info
- Natore police arrest UP chairman over assault on farmer
- Police arrest liberation war affairs minister’s bodyguard over shooting death
Most Read
- UK scientists to make a million potential COVID-19 vaccines before proof
- Police arrest liberation war affairs minister’s bodyguard over shooting death
- Doctor, four nurses at Dhaka’s United Hospital contract coronavirus
- Doctor dies from COVID-19, first in Bangladesh
- BGMEA scraps plans to reopen factories as entire Bangladesh is declared at coronavirus risk
- Bangladesh confirms 15 more virus deaths, 266 new cases
- Health minister says 80pc COVID-19 cases don’t need treatment, urges patients not to hide info
- As coronavirus fades in China, nationalism and xenophobia flare
- US coronavirus crisis takes a sharp political turn
- Bangladesh in better shape than Europe, US in COVID-19 battle: AL's Quader