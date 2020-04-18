Doctor, four nurses at Dhaka’s United Hospital contract coronavirus

The infections have reportedly forced the hospital to close its coronary care unit or CCU but its authorities have denied that being the case.

“Is it so? I don’t know about it. When did it happen?” the hospital’s Chief Communication and Business Development Officer Shagufa Anwar told bdnews24.com about the closure of the CCU.

Asked about the infections, she said: “So what? We have so many doctors, nurses.”

She admitted that the doctor, a cardiologist, had been infected several days ago.

“It can happen that a doctor gets infected and joins work again after a 14-day quarantine at home. But why should a unit be closed for that?” Shagufa asked.

She said the hospital arranged coronavirus tests for all the family members of the doctor and the results came back negative.

“We believe it is our duty to arrange tests for the family members if any staffer is infected. We keep the staff member at home and send cooked and dry food every day,” Shagufa said.

The communication chief also claimed all the departments of the hospital were operating normally.

“We can’t halt services due to COVID-19. Everything is continuing in a limited scope. People are not coming due to the lockdown,” Shagufa said.

Two doctors of the hospital, requesting anonymity, said their colleague was infected by a patient at the CCU unit, but the authorities concealed the information.

They said the hospital admitted a patient with heart complications and COVID-19 symptoms on Apr 6.

The patient was transferred to the Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Hospital for treatment of coronavirus infection when the test result came back the following day.

The doctor who conducted an echocardiography test on the patient wanted to undergo the coronavirus test himself but the hospital authorities discouraged him, said one of the doctors, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“Even everyone was told not to speak about the matter outside,” the doctor said.

Finally, the cardiologist’s sample was sent for the COVID-19 test on Apr 12 and the result came back positive the following day, he said.

Two nurses who handled the patient also contracted the virus, according to the two doctors.

They also said the hospital authorities had previously concealed coronavirus infection of two other nurses as well.