Bangladesh confirms 9 more virus deaths as infections top 2,000

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Apr 2020 02:51 PM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2020 02:52 PM BdST

Nine more people have died from the novel coronavirus, taking the total count to 84 in the 24 hours to 8am on Saturday.

The number of infections crossed 2,000 after 306 new cases were detected in the same period, IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora said on Saturday.

The tally of confirmed cases in Bangladesh currently stands at 2,144.

