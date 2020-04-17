Police arrest liberation war affairs minister’s bodyguard over shooting death

Kishore Kumar, a bodyguard to Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, has been arrested in Ashulia on the outskirts of Dhaka.

Kishore committed the murder with a government-registered gun, while off-duty, and must be punished, Minister Mozammel Haque said in a statement on Friday.

On Thursday night, Md Shahid, 30, was shot dead in Kutubdia village in Kaliakoir by the minister’s bodyguard while another person Mohim Uddin, 32, was injured in the incident. Both were Kishore’s friends, according to police.

“The murder is unacceptable and he is solely responsible for the act,” the minister said.

Kishore had been off-duty for the last three days. “It is not acceptable to commit a crime with a weapon owned by the government. No-one is above the law and the criminal must face punishment,” he said.

The minister thanked the police and local people for nabbing Kishore and expressed his condolences to the dead man’s family and prayed for the departed soul.

Police believe an ‘extramarital affair’ between Kishore’s wife and Mohim led to the murder.

Kishore often engaged in quarrels with his wife over her suspected affair with Mohim, said Kaliakoir Police Station chief Alamgir Hossain Majumdar.

On Thursday night, Kishore called Mohim out to a chat outdoors. Mohim and his friend Shahid were waiting in an open space for Kishore to arrive. Kishore arrived on the scene at around 10 pm and opened fire on them. Mohim was injured while his friend died in a hail of bullets, said the OC.

Police rescued Mohim and took him to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar. Shahid’s wife filed a case on Friday.