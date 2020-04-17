Natore police arrest UP chairman over assault on farmer
Natore Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Apr 2020 07:49 PM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2020 07:49 PM BdST
Police have arrested a union council chairman on charges of assaulting a farmer who had asked for food aid on a government hotline in Natore’s Lalpur Upazila.
A court subsequently sent Arjunpur-Baramhati Union Parishad Chairman Abdus Sattar to prison on Friday, Superintendent of Police Liton Kumar Saha said.
The arrest came after the victim started a case against Sattar, his aide Md Rubel and the UP’s Ward-5 member Md Reza on Thursday.
A native of Angarpara village, Shahidul was allegedly beaten up by Sattar after he called helpline 333 for food aid on Apr 10 amid the lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.
