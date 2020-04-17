Natore police arrest UP chairman over assault on farmer

A court subsequently sent Arjunpur-Baramhati Union Parishad Chairman Abdus Sattar to prison on Friday, Superintendent of Police Liton Kumar Saha said.

The arrest came after the victim started a case against Sattar, his aide Md Rubel and the UP’s Ward-5 member Md Reza on Thursday.

A native of Angarpara village, Shahidul was allegedly beaten up by Sattar after he called helpline 333 for food aid on Apr 10 amid the lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.