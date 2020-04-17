Munshiganj reports 13 new coronavirus cases

Munshiganj Civil Surgeon Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the development on Friday.

Among the new cases, three are from Sreenagar Upazila, three from Sirajdikhan, two from Louhajang and one each from Tongibari and Gazaria upazilas.

"We've sent a total of 245 samples to IEDCR and they've sent back the reports of 211. Among them, 37 returned positive results while the rest were negative," said Kalam.

The majority of the new cases have links to Narayanganj, according to the civil surgeon.