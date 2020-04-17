Home > Bangladesh

Minister Mozammel’s bodyguard shoots friend dead in Gazipur: police

  Abul Hossain, Gazipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Apr 2020 03:44 AM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2020 03:46 AM BdST

A young man has been shot dead allegedly by one of his friends, who is the bodyguard of Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq in Gazipur’s Kaliakoir, police say.

Another of their friends was injured in the incident at Kutubdia village on Thursday night, Kaliakoir Police Station OC Alamgir Hossain Majumder said.

The deceased, 30-year-old Md Shahid, is a resident of Tangail’s Mirzapur UUpazila bordering Kaliakoir. The injured, Moin Uddin, 32, is from the same area.

The accused, Mozammel’s bodyguard ‘Kishore’, 35, is from Kutubdia.

Alamgir said the trio were hanging out and taking drugs, like they did often, at an abandoned field in the village around 9:45pm when the shooting occurred.

Shahid died on the spot after a bullet hit him in the chest when Kishore fired his pistol and Moin suffered gunshot wounds in his belly, the OC said.

Kishore fled the scene when locals approached the field, he said.

Moin was admitted to the Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar.

Kishore was absconding and it is believed he planned the shooting or did it under the influence of drugs, Alamgir said.

Mozammel, an MP from Gazipur-1, did not receive calls for comments.

