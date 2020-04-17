Govt allocates Tk 62.5m more, rice for jobless as coronavirus shutdown continues
Published: 17 Apr 2020 10:42 PM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2020 10:42 PM BdST
The government has allocated Tk 62.5 million and 9,600 tonnes of rice in the seventh tranche of assistance for the low-income people who have become unemployed due to the lockdown over coronavirus.
Of the money, more than Tk 40.5 million will be distributed as relief and the remainder to buy baby food.
The disaster management and relief ministry notified the deputy commissioners of the 64 districts about the allocation through the director general of disaster management.
Earlier, the government allocated more than Tk 410 million and 85,067 tonnes of rice for the jobless in six phases.
The DCs of all 64 districts have been directed to implement the humanitarian assistance programme and distribute the reliefs in line with the ministry’s guidelines.
The programme will prioritise areas under the jurisdiction of city corporations and municipalities as the majority of the working people live there.
People must follow the government procurement system along with all other rules and regulations including financial ones properly to purchase baby food.
Milk Vita powder milk purchased in accordance with the government procurement system has to be included as relief goods.
Besides, dates, biscuits, fortified oil, sugar, semolina, lentils, sagu, fortified rice, water purifier tablets, nuts, quality foods and other locally purchased products have to be distributed.
The government has directed all DCs to keep accounts of the purchase of baby food for audit in future.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
