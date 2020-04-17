Court brings UNO, OC to justice for ‘letting relief thief get away easily’ in Bhola

Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Farid Alam started the case on his own volition Thursday.

This is the first instance of any public servant being accused in a case over embezzlement of government aid amid the coronavirus lockdown though a number of public representatives and businessmen have been prosecuted recently.

Bashir seized a total of nine sacks of rice, meant for the poor under a government scheme, at the shop of a businessman named Md Salamat Mia at Kutuba New Market on Wednesday.

The UNO fined Salamat Tk 10,000 through a mobile court while the penalty for the dealer, from whom the businessman got the rice, was Tk 25,000.

The fines were actually meant to free the accused, the judge observed.

Magistrate Farid asked the UNO and the OC to submit the papers and explanation on the mobile court decisions on Apr 28.