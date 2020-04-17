Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh confirms 15 more virus deaths, 266 new cases

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Apr 2020 02:45 PM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2020 02:47 PM BdST

Bangladesh has recorded another 15 deaths from the coronavirus in the 24 hours to 8am on Friday, raising the total to 75.

The tally of infections rose to 1,838 after another 266 new cases were detected in the same period, Health Minister Zahid Malik said on Friday.

 

 

