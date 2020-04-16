Natore farmer sues union council chairman over ‘assault’ for seeking aid
Natore Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Apr 2020 03:40 AM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2020 03:40 AM BdST
A farmer in Natore’s Lalpur Upazila has brought charges against a union council chairman of assault reportedly for seeking food aid on a government hotline.
Shahidul Islam started a case against three people, including Arjunpur-Baramhati Union Parishad Chairman Abdus Sattar, Lalpur police Station OC Selim Reza said.
The two other accused are the UP’s Ward-5 member Md Reza and the chairman’s aide Md Rubel.
A native of Angarpara village, Shahidul was reportedly beaten up by Sattar after he called helpline 333 for food aid on Apr 10 amid the lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.
“I was assured of help but the chairman’s men dragged me to his office from my residence. They confined me there and beat me up. I received treatment from Lalpur Upazila Health Complex,” Shahidul said.
OC Selim said they were trying to arrest the accused as they fled after the filing of the case following an outrage on social media over the incident.
